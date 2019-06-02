Heavy thunderstorms prompt flash flood warnings in southeastern SLO County

Yhe National Weather Service issued warnings for severe thunder storms and flash floods across south eastern SLO County, CA on Sunday, June 2. National Weather Service

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected in the south eastern portion of San Luis Obispo County and Central Santa Barbara County, prompting the National Weather Service to issue warnings for severe thunder storms and flash floods.

The National Weather Service said in a tweet that radar estimated 1 to 1.5 inches per hour of rain for thunderstorms over the Carrizo Plain area.

Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly.

The severe thunderstorm warning will expire at 3:41 p.m. and the flash flood warning will remain in place until 5:30 p.m.

Other locations that could experience flooding include Cuyama Valley, Soda Lake, Carrizo Plain and Highway 166.

Radar also indicated 1 inch diameter hail and wind gusts over 60 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service advises that drivers turn around when encountering flooded roads.