More rain — and possibly thunderstorms — headed for SLO County

A 992 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front is forecast to produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and rain on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

The rain should taper off late Sunday morning. However, cold air aloft combined with the long days of mid-May and plenty of moisture will produce convective rain showers and a chance of isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. Total rainfall amounts with this system should range between 0.75 and 1.75 inches.

Snow levels with this system will drop to 5,000 to 6,000 feet. In this storm’s wake, strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds and partly cloudy skies are forecast Monday.

A trough of low pressure along the California Coastline will continue to produce strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds, unseasonably cool weather with a few scattered rain showers Tuesday and Thursday as low-pressure impulses move through the Central Coast.

Periods of wet and cool weather may impact the Central Coast on the Memorial Day weekend, but details remain unclear.

Surf report

An 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 7- to 13-second period) is forecast Sunday and continuing at this level all the way through Thursday. Seawater temperatures will range between 53 and 56 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

50, 64

47, 68

45, 67

46, 73

48, 75

48, 77

49, 75

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS

MON

TUE

WED

THU

FRI

SAT

SUN

53, 61

50, 63

50, 61

48, 65

50, 67

50, 69

51, 69

John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.

