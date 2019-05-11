SLO County weather forecast for the week of May 12: Return of the sun. But for how long?

Morro Bay Kite Festival celebrates 15 breezy years of flying fun The Morro Bay Kite Festival is celebrating its 15th year. There were kite flying demonstrations of all size, wind surfing and sand surfing demonstrations. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Morro Bay Kite Festival is celebrating its 15th year. There were kite flying demonstrations of all size, wind surfing and sand surfing demonstrations.

A classic Central Coast spring weather pattern will return this week and continue through Wednesday with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) afternoon northwesterly winds and night and morning marine low clouds with areas of fog and mist along the coastline.

Temperatures will warm Sunday into Tuesday to seasonal norms. A weather pattern that resembles March more than May will develop Wednesday night and continue through Friday. A low-pressure system and associated cold front are expected to produce fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds, mostly cloudy skies and rain with a chance of thunderstorms.

At this time, total rainfall amounts could range between 1 to 2 inches. A similar pattern occurred on May 22, 2006, when a cold front stalled over the Central Coast and produced 2.76 inches of rain at the Diablo Canyon Ocean Lab. Remember, these are long- range models and will probably change... stay tuned.

Surf report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate a 3- to 4-foot northwesterly sea and swell (with a 5- to 11-second period) Sunday into Wednesday becoming a 3- to 5-foot northwesterly swell (with an 8- to 10-second period) Thursday into Friday. Combined with this swell will be 2- to 3-foot southerly seas Thursday and Friday.

A Southern Hemisphere (190-degree, deep-water) swell will arrive along our coastline Sunday at 1- to 3-feet (with an 18- to 20-second period), increasing to 2 to 3 feet (with a 15- to 21-second period) by Monday. The Southern Hemisphere (200-degree, deep-water) swell will further build to 3- to 4-feet (with an 18- to 20-second period) Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 47, 88 48, 82 48, 76 48, 70 45, 69 44, 75



45, 77

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS