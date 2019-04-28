SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 29: A few showers in our future?

Stunning drone video shows baby gray whale and mom swimming together A baby gray whale and her calf were captured swimming in front of Dana Point Harbor in Orange County on Friday, Jan. 11. Capt. Frank Brennan, who works for Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching, took the video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A baby gray whale and her calf were captured swimming in front of Dana Point Harbor in Orange County on Friday, Jan. 11. Capt. Frank Brennan, who works for Dana Wharf Sportfishing and Whale Watching, took the video.

The low-pressure trough that hung around the California coast that produced morning low clouds and cool temperatures, especially in the coastal regions, throughout the weekend is expected to continue early this week.

A late-season cut-off low-pressure system will move through the Central Coast on Monday into Tuesday with partly to mostly cloudy skies, areas of drizzle and cooler temperatures.





The system could spawn a few showers over elevated terrain of eastern San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. High pressure will briefly build back over the Central Coast on Wednesday and Thursday for a return to warmer weather as inland temperatures warm back into high 70s to low 80s with upper 60s closer to the coast.

Temperatures are forecast to continue to increase through next weekend.

Surf report

Sunday’s 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 11-second period) will continue at this level through Wednesday, decreasing to 2 to 4 feet Thursday into Friday. Combined with the northwesterly swell will be 1- to 2-foot Southern Hemisphere (195- degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) Monday through Wednesday.

Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 58 degrees through next Saturday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 46, 70 44, 70 42, 75 41, 79 43, 81 47, 80



48, 81

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS