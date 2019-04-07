SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 8: Get your sunblock out

See the Carrizo Plain wildflower super bloom from the air If you thought the Carrizo Plain super bloom was spectacular from the ground, take a look at it from the air in this drone video above the vast fields of yellow blooms. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you thought the Carrizo Plain super bloom was spectacular from the ground, take a look at it from the air in this drone video above the vast fields of yellow blooms.

Settle in for some sunny weather, San Luis Obispo County — but it’s going to be windy.

High pressure will build over the Central Coast on Sunday into Monday. This condition will produce mostly clear and warmer weather with temperatures reaching the high 70s to the low 80s.

A cold front will quickly move through the Central Coast on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a few rain showers in the far inland areas.

The main effect of this system will be to produce a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline. Consequently, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 with gust to 55 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The winds will decrease and shift out of the northeast (Santa Lucia/offshore) next Friday and Saturday for clear and warmer weather. Rain may return to the Central Coast by next Sunday.

Surf report

Increasing northwesterly winds will generate an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep- water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) Sunday into Monday, increasing to 9 to 11 feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) Tuesday into next Friday. This sea and swell will decrease next Saturday and Sunday.





Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Saturday, decreasing to 54 and 56 degrees Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will further lower to 49 to 51 degrees on Tuesday into next Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 50, 81 49, 71 42, 72 40, 69 40, 67 41, 74



44, 67

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS