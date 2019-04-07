Weather News
SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 8: Get your sunblock out
Settle in for some sunny weather, San Luis Obispo County — but it’s going to be windy.
High pressure will build over the Central Coast on Sunday into Monday. This condition will produce mostly clear and warmer weather with temperatures reaching the high 70s to the low 80s.
A cold front will quickly move through the Central Coast on Tuesday with increasing clouds and a few rain showers in the far inland areas.
The main effect of this system will be to produce a steep pressure gradient along the California coastline. Consequently, moderate gale-force to fresh gale-force (32 to 46 with gust to 55 mph) northwesterly winds will develop along the coastline on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The winds will decrease and shift out of the northeast (Santa Lucia/offshore) next Friday and Saturday for clear and warmer weather. Rain may return to the Central Coast by next Sunday.
Surf report
Increasing northwesterly winds will generate an 8- to 10-foot northwesterly (310-degree, deep- water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 14-second period) Sunday into Monday, increasing to 9 to 11 feet (with a 5- to 12-second period) Tuesday into next Friday. This sea and swell will decrease next Saturday and Sunday.
Seawater temperatures will range between 55 and 57 degrees through Saturday, decreasing to 54 and 56 degrees Sunday into Monday. Temperatures will further lower to 49 to 51 degrees on Tuesday into next Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
50, 81
49, 71
42, 72
40, 69
40, 67
41, 74
|44, 67
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
55, 78
53, 67
48, 68
48, 67
47, 68
46, 72
46, 65
John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.
