SLO County weather forecast for the week of April 1: Clear and windy, rain on the way
A pattern of moderate to fresh (13 to 24 mph) Santa Lucia (northeasterly/offshore) winds developing during the morning hours, shifting out of the northwest (onshore) and increasing to strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) levels through Monday.
This pattern will produce mostly clear skies during the morning and afternoon hours, with marine low clouds developing during the evening hours along the coastline. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s into Monday.
The marine layer will return Tuesday into Wednesday with areas of night and morning drizzle/light rain and cooler temperatures. The weather model runs are still advertising rain showers Thursday into Friday as a late season low-pressure system moves toward the Central Coast.
The associated cold front is forecast to move through San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties on Saturday with gusty southerly winds and moderate rain.
Please remember, these are long-range models and will probably change.
Surf report
Strong to gale-force (25 to 38 mph) northwesterly winds will generate a 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (305-degree, deep-water) sea and swell (with a 5- to 16-second period) through Tuesday. A 3- to 5-foot northwesterly (290-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday into Friday. A 12- to 14-foot west- northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 15- to 17-second period) is forecast along our coastline Saturday into next Sunday.
Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 53 and 56 degrees through Friday.
This week’s temperatures
LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
45, 79
47, 71
44, 70
42, 69
47, 69
48, 68
|48, 72
LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS
MON
TUE
WED
THU
FRI
SAT
SUN
51, 76
50, 69
48, 68
47, 67
49, 68
52, 67
50, 70
John Lindsey’s column is special to The Tribune. He is PG&E’s Diablo Canyon marine meteorologist and a media relations representative. Email him at pgeweather@pge.com or follow him on Twitter: @PGE_John.
