Rain drenched SLO County on Wednesday — but not in the areas you’d expect

Wednesday’s rain’s came in pretty much as expected — at least, as far as rainfall amounts are concerned.

The areas that received the most precipitation, however, were not in the forecast.

“I put the highest amounts in northern San Luis Obispo County with lesser amounts farther south,” PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey said. “I think the highest amounts were in central San Luis Obispo County with lesser amounts north and south.”

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, PG&E’s Energy Education Center, near Avila Valley, recorded 0.67 inches, Lindsey said. Davis Peak received 0.63 inches, Cal Poly received 0.59 inches and Diablo Canyon received about a half-inch, according to Lindsey.

“For some reason, we got hit pretty good,” Lindsey said.

In other parts of the county, Nipomo recorded 0.43 inches by Wednesday afternoon, the Paso Robles Municipal Airport received 0.17 inches and Santa Margarita received 0.28 inches, Lindsey said.

Shandon, Creston and Arroyo Grande all recorded about 0.2 inches, Lindsey said.

However, Rocky Butte, typically the rainiest spot in the county, received just 0.12 of an inch, Lindsey said.

“It’s really surprising that it came in that low,” Lindsey said. “Central San Luis Obispo County was kind of in the epicenter, and that’s how it worked out.”

Thunderstorms were also previously forecast, and by early Wednesday afternoon Lindsey said the radar was showing some lightning in the California Valley area.

Wednesday’s storm is forecast to be the last of the wet weather for the week, with sunny skies and winds returning, Lindsey said.

A chance of rain is forecast for next Wednesday and Thursday, according to Lindsey.