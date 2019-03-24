SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 25: Expect a bit of everything

After Saturday’s morning rain, dry conditions will return on Sunday and continue through Tuesday afternoon as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s and maybe even the low 70s.

A 998 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front is expected to move through the Central Coast late Tuesday night into Wednesday with fresh to strong (19 to 31 mph) southerly winds and rain. A few rain showers may linger into Thursday morning. Rainfall estimates with this system are forecast to range between 0.75 and 1.50 inches. Snow elevations are expected to drop down to below 5,000 feet with this system, as well.

The long-range models suggest that dry weather will return Thursday afternoon and persist through the weekend, with potential for more wet weather at the beginning of April.

Surf report

A 6- to 8-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is forecast along our coastline Monday, decreasing to 5 to 7 feet Tuesday.





An 8- to 10-foot west-northwesterly (285-degree, deep-water) swell (with a 7- to 12-second period) is forecast along our coastline Wednesday, decreasing to 6 to 8 feet Tuesday.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 54 and 57 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 40, 79 41, 72 54, 59 41, 61 40, 63 46, 67



42, 63

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS