SLO County got a decent soaking Wednesday. Find out how much your area got

San Luis Obispo County residents were pampered with a full week of sun, and then the rain came back.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Cambria received 0.98 inches, Rocky Butte reported 1.81 inches and Los Osos reported 1.38 inches, according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey.

“Los Osos got hammered,” Lindsey said. “A lot of areas got between a quarter-inch to a half-inch, but some areas really got nailed.”

Arroyo Grande, Atascadero and Paso Robles all received about a half-inch of rain or less. But other areas, including Santa Margarita and Cal Poly, received more than anticipated.

“If anything, I underpredicted,” Lindsey said. “I think it came in stronger for some areas, which is really wonderful news.”

The rain started Tuesday night. By 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service’s Los Angeles station, which also covers SLO, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, reported that the highest rainfall totals in the region to that point were in northern SLO County.

The weather is expected to clear up for Thursday, but another storm is brewing for Friday night into Saturday, which is looking a little stronger as of Wednesday afternoon Lindsey said.

Another storm is forecast from next Tuesday into Wednesday, which is looking “pretty significant,” Lindsey said.

Find out how much rain your area got below.

24-hour rainfall totals as of 3 p.m. Wednesday (in inches)

Arroyo Grande (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.28 Arroyo Grande, South Halcyon Road 0.28 Atascadero (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.26 Avila Valley (PG&E Energy Education Center) 0.60 Baywood Park 0.59 Cal Poly 0.80 Cambria (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.98 Camp San Luis 0.98 Creston at Humbug Vineyards 0.18 Davis Peak (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.75 Diablo Canyon 0.50 Hog Canyon (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.20 Islay Hill 0.54 Lopez Dam (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.79 Lopez Recreation Area (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.92 Los Osos at Cottontail Lane 1.00 Los Osos (SLOCountyWater.org) 1.38 Mission Prep 0.90 Morro Bay Yacht Club 0.40 Nipomo, East 0.51 Oceano (SLOCountyWater.org) 0.16 Paso Robles Municipal Airport 0.32 Paso Robles, Union Road & Riverglen Drive 0.51 Rocky Butte 1.81 Santa Maria Public Airport 0.29 Santa Margarita 1.68 San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport 0.43

Source: John Lindsey, PG&E