SLO County weather forecast for the week of March 18: Don’t put the umbrellas away yet

Chamber of Commerce weather is expected to continue through Monday as high pressure remains over the Central Coast.

Temperatures were expected to peak Sunday with what is expected to be the warmest temperatures of the year thus far coming in around 5 to 10 degrees above normal. Daytime highs will reach into the low to mid-70s.

However, don’t put your umbrellas away just yet, as wet weather is expected to return by Wednesday, the first day of spring. Tuesday into Wednesday morning will be a transitional period with gentle to moderate (8 to 18 mph) southerly winds and increasing clouds.

A 1,011 millibar low-pressure system and associated cold front will move into the Central later on Wednesday into Thursday with scattered rain showers. A few lingering showers are possible on Friday.

Total rainfall amounts are expected to range between 0.25 and 0.50 of an inch.

A potentially wetter and better organized system may reach the Central Coast on Saturday into next Sunday with gusty southerly winds and heaver rain.

Surf report

A 4- to 6-foot northwesterly (300-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 8- to 14-second period) is expected along our coastline today into Monday, decreasing to 3 to 5 feet on Tuesday morning.

A 5- to 7-foot westerly (280-degree, deep-water) swell (with an 18- to 20-second period) is expected to arrive along our coastline on Tuesday afternoon, building to 8- to 10-feet (with a 16- to 18-second period) next Wednesday and Thursday.

Seawater temperatures will continue to range between 53 and 56 degrees through Friday.

This week’s temperatures

LOWS AND HIGHS, PASO ROBLES

MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT SUN 43, 76 44, 71 47, 64 45, 66 42, 64 43, 61



41, 59

LOWS AND HIGHS, SLO AND COASTAL VALLEYS