Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa caused by private electrical system, not PG&E, Cal Fire says

The devastating Tubbs Fire that swept through Sonoma and Napa counties in October 2017 was caused by a electrical problem on private property, California state fire officials disclosed Thursday.

The finding, issued by Cal Fire after more than a year of investigation, appears to take besieged utility giant PG&E off the hook, at least directly, for what was at the time the deadliest fire in California history.

Cal Fire said investigators did not find any violation of California’s Public Resources Code related to the cause of the fire.





PG&E stock, which had plummeted in the months since the November Camp Fire, shot up within minutes of the announcement, more than doubling from $5.12 a share, to $13.11. PG&E has said it plans to file for bankruptcy as it faces billions of dollars in wildfire survivor claims.

The company declined to say whether it still plans to file for bankruptcy, but said: “Regardless of today’s announcement, PG&E still faces extensive litigation, significant potential liabilities and a deteriorating financial situation.”

The deadliest of the 2017 wine country fires, the Tubbs Fire in Sonoma County sparked Oct. 8, 2017, killing 22 people and destroying more than 5,600 structures, many of them in Santa Rosa.

The investigation lasted more than 15 months. The Tubbs Fire was the only major 2017 Northern California wildfire in which a cause had not been identified.

In its much anticipated Thursday disclosure, Cal Fire inspectors say they isolated the sole ignition point to a private residence on Bennett Lane in Calistoga, a small Napa Valley city northeast of Santa Rosa. In its report, Cal Fire blacked out the specific address.

Investigators said the cause of that electric problem at that residence was “unknown.”

“After a thorough, systematic investigation, taking into account witness statements, opinions of experts, physical evidence, collected electronic data and fire direction indicators, the specific origin area of the Tubbs Fire is near the primary residential structure and immediate area surrounding the structure,” Cal Fire’s investigator wrote. “During my investigation, I eliminated all other causes for the Tubbs Fire, with exception of an electrical-caused fire originating from an unknown event affecting privately owned conductor equipment.”

Cal Fire said earlier this year that sagging Pacific Gas and Electric Co. power lines were responsible for at least 12 of the 2017 wildfires in Northern California. Cal Fire’s investigation results reported Thursday place the blame for the Tubbs blaze on a private electrical system rather than the utility company.





PG&E attorneys previously said their review of evidence shows that the failed equipment did not belong to PG&E, saying it occurred on private property. In a federal court filing in late December, the company said it appeared the fire began on a Calistoga property owned by a woman named Ann Zink. Zink could not immediately reached for comment.

But it wasn’t immediately clear whether Cal Fire’s conclusion would have any bearing on the litigation pending against the utility over the Tubbs Fire. Two lawyers suing PG&E on behalf of Tubbs survivors, Steve Campora and Dario de Ghetaldi, said they couldn’t comment on Cal Fire’s findings or how it would affect their cases.





PG&E has told the Securities and Exchange Commission that it could face liabilities of as much as $30 billion over the 2017 and 2018 wildfires – including $10 billion from the 2017 fires. It hasn’t offered a breakdown on the potential costs from the Tubbs Fire.









BlueMountain Capital Management, a PG&E Corp. shareholder that’s been protesting the utility’s bankruptcy plans, said Cal Fire’s conclusion “is yet another example of why the company shouldn’t be rushing to file for bankruptcy, which would be totally unnecessary and bad for all stakeholders.”