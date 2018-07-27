See the devastation from the Carr Fire on Harlan Drive in the Lake Redding Estates

Homes are still smoking along Harlan Drive in the Lake Redding Estates. Some residents have found ways through the evacuation blockade and are returning to their homes. Closer to 40 homes are destroyed.
By
Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

California

Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

The Carr Fire in Shasta County grew nearly 9,000 acres throughout the day Thursday after tripling in size overnight, and is threatening areas west of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.