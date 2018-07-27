Fire whirls crossing the road in Carr Fire

The Nevada County Type 3 strike team battling the Carr Fire in Shasta County. They come face to face with extreme fire behavior.
Carr Fire grows to more than 28,000 acres

The Carr Fire in Shasta County grew nearly 9,000 acres throughout the day Thursday after tripling in size overnight, and is threatening areas west of Redding, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reported.