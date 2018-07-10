'Quicksand effect' traps woman in waist-deep sand — then her rescuers also got stuck

A "quicksand effect" trapped a California woman up to her waist on a Santa Barbara beach — then her rescuers got stuck, too, according to the city Fire Department.

The 73-year-old woman was at the mouth of Mission Creek, near the Pacific Ocean, when she became trapped about 8 a.m. Tuesday, the Fire Department said.

Remnants of Hurricane Fabio off the coast of Baja California had pushed water into the creek, leading to a "quicksand effect" that trapped the woman, officials said.

The Fire Department said its crews also got stuck in the sand while trying to rescue the woman, but they were able to use a ladder for stability.

The woman wasn't injured, officials said.

Firefighters used shovels to fill the hole and urged caution while walking on the beach.