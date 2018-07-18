How bad are Fresno drivers? Among the worst in the nation, study says. Here is why

Think Fresno has the world’s worst drivers?
Your family and friends might think you’re being a bit dramatic. But apparently, you’re not that far off.
According to Insurance news site Quote Wizard, Fresno ranks 24th in the nation out of 75 big cities when it comes to having the worst drivers.
Omaha, Neb., actually ranked as the worst city with drivers in the nation, followed by Riverside and then Sacramento.
If there is one silver lining in the study for Fresno: When it comes to California cities, Fresno drivers aren’t in the top five.
Fresno ranks seventh worst in the state - behind Riverside (2), Sacramento (3), San Francisco Bay area (5), San Diego (6), Los Angeles (9) and Bakersfield (12).
.
Nonetheless, this isn’t the type of ranking Fresno or any city would like to be ranked high on.
And can you believe Fresno drivers are worse than those in Washington D.C. (28th) and even New York City (36th)?
Rankings are based on data collected from 2017, calculating incidents for each city based on accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations (running a red light, using a cell phone while driving, etc.).
On the opposite spectrum, Orlando, Miami and El Paso rank as the United States’ best driving cities.
Fresno, by the way, has improved slightly from a year ago when the city was ranked 15th worst in the nation.
Fresno gets dinged often because of too many drinking and driving incidents.
Even those who are safe drivers with spotless records in Fresno are affected by the city’s poor driving habits overall.
Because of the city’s bad driving habits, that likely means higher cost for car insurance for everyone who lives here.
