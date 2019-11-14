Speakers tackle California’s top issues at #CAPriorities summit — Here’s what readers said

Michael Mott

Housing. Transportation. Proposition 13.

The most challenging issues facing California’s crisis in affordability were at the forefront of Thursday’s California Priorities Summit as part of the California Influencers Series.

Michelle McGruder came from Vallejo. Juan Novello and Maureen White participated between meetings.

“Why am I here? Because Latino communities and their economic growth matter in the development of our state,” Novello said.

White said everything affecting Californians affects students, giving the summit relevance to her work at the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office.

“We’ve inherited a lot of the messes of our state. Our taxes are already high. Do I want to be part of the solution? Yes. Tell me how. We need to be part of this conversation,” White said.

Topic experts, stakeholders and community members weighed-in on the mounting issues, from California’s growing housing crisis to needed funding for schools and transportation.

“We can’t build bedrooms in the Central Valley and only boardrooms in Silicon Valley. We need to build homes in communities throughout our state that working families can afford,” said @CarlGuardino.

An audience member asked, “We have a love affair with our cars in California. What about Elon Musk’s hyperloop?”

”I’m all for high-speed alternatives to air transit - if that’s high-speed rail or the hyperloop, I’m all for it,” said @DelChiaroSolar.

Asked about school funding and Proposition 13, the panelists differed:

“People were literally being taxed out of their homes,” when Prop. 13 passed @JonCoupal said. “This will be interesting to see some of this re litigated and discussed for those of us who believe in Prop. 13,” said @RobStutzman.

“In 1978 I was a high school student. We had school nurses. We had small class sizes. In the 40 years since Prop. 13 we have plummeted to the bottom of school test scores,” replied @CatherineVLew.

Read on for the highlights on Twitter from local readers, experts and advocates:

Why do we continue to build in the outer regions knowing its unsustainable in so many ways ? — Kylo Pen (@grottobots) November 14, 2019

"When we look at issues like transportation and housing, we cannot ignore that working class Californians are not earning enough and the state faces a crisis of income inequality." - @cdiaz916 at @sacbee_news California Influencers Series@CA_Bldg_Trades #1u pic.twitter.com/Q4qAIv4VyN — California Labor Federation (@CaliforniaLabor) November 14, 2019

Great discussion on the #housingcrisis today at the #CAPriorities Summit hosted by @sacbee_news! @CAREALTORS is right – supply is the solution. pic.twitter.com/bHA9VmLULx — Randle Communications (@randlecomm) November 14, 2019

Not a solution to anything. Admit it! Simply a big spending scheme for the corrupt politically connected! https://t.co/dEDWIntLk1 — Anna Hogan (@annaleehogan) November 14, 2019

We’re already seeing an exodus of tax paying Californians. If prop 13 goes away my guess is there will be a drastic increase. We’ll be left with mostly the very poor, due to our generous handouts, and the very wealthy, because they can afford our high taxes. — Barbara (@Rein2345) November 14, 2019

“Split roll would close corporate loopholes that allows Chevron to pay the same tax rate as [a senior homeowner]” - @catherinevlew #CApriorities pic.twitter.com/3AkedEnWD1 — Mauricio Torres (@mttorress) November 14, 2019

#psa my own takeaways from the #prop13 panel.



It's always political season. Do your research and #vote. Ads can be (are) misleading. Read the fine print, look at who is funding/endorsing the bills/props and other campaigns. #capriorities — Monica (@MsThinker) November 14, 2019

