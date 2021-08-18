Your Gavin Newsom recall ballot might be in your mailbox. What to know as you vote

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a news conference at Carl B. Munck Elementary School, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Oakland, Calif. Gov. Newsom announced that California will require its 320,000 teachers and school employees to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus or submit to weekly COVID-19 testing. The statewide vaccine mandate for K-12 educators comes as schools return from summer break amid growing concerns of the highly contagious delta variant. (Santiago Mejia/San Francisco Chronicle via AP, Pool) AP

Californians will soon decide whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom and cut short his four-year term. The state is in the process of sending mail-in ballots to millions of registered California voters, and some have already begun casting ballots.

Democrats Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley Weber earlier this week urged Californians to fill out and return their ballots before election day, Sept. 14.

“Last year, we had a record turnout of more than 17.7 million voters. Registration numbers continue to rise to over 22 million. Democracy clearly matters to the people of California,” Weber said in a statement this week. “To ensure that the outcome of the upcoming recall election reflects the will of the people, Californians have my commitment and that of the Attorney General to protect the right of every eligible voter — regardless of party — to cast their ballot.”

Here’s what you need to know about filling out your mail-in ballot.

By when do I need to mail my ballot?

Voters must postmark their ballots by Sept. 14. Each ballot will come with prepaid postage.

If you haven’t received your ballot and would like to know its status, visit this ballot tracker website.

To find a drop off location near you, visit this website.

What’s on the ballot?

Your ballot will contain two questions, according to the Secretary of State’s website.

The first is: Do you want to recall Gov. Newsom?

The second: If the governor is recalled, who do you want to replace him?

Forty-six candidates are on the ballot for the second question. You can read more about them in The Sacramento Bee’s voter guide.

Do I need to vote on both questions?

No. According to the Secretary of State’s website, voters can answer both questions or just answer one. For example, a voter can vote against recalling Newsom and still choose a replacement.

Can I vote in person?

Yes. California voters can also submit their ballots to a secure drop box, voting location or county elections office by 8 p.m., when polls close.

If you are in line at a voting location before polls close, you will still have the right to cast a ballot.

If you feel like your voting rights have been violated or would like to report voting fraud, contact the Secretary of State’s confidential hotline at (800) 345-VOTE (8683).

