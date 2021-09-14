Live updates: Here’s how SLO County voted in the Newsom recall election so far

With the first round of results in, San Luis Obispo County voters in general opposed the recall of California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Of the 52,538 SLO County ballots counted so far, 61% opposed recalling Newsom from office and 39% supported it, according to data from the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office.

Those are all vote-by-mail ballots, counted ahead of local polls closing at 8 p.m.

For the second question on the ballot — who should replace Newsom if he is recalled — conservative talk show host Larry Elder had the highest number of votes following the 8 p.m. release, with roughly 47% of the SLO County ballots counted so far.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office, only 31,015 of the 52,538 SLO County ballots processed so far had votes for the second question.

Youtuber and real estate agent Kevin Paffrath was the next highest vote getter as of the 8 p.m. release with 12.8% (3,966) of the SLO County ballots counted so far.

Meanwhile across the state, with 12% of precincts partially reporting as of 8:30 p.m., about 69.4% of voters opposed recalling Newsom to 30.4% in favor, according to the California Secretary of State’s Office.

Votes could potentially take several days to fully tally.