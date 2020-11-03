Latest local results for San Luis Obispo County in the November 2020 election

This is a developing election story. Check back for updates on the latest San Luis Obispo County election results as more local ballots are counted. sanluisobispo.com for updates.

To sign up for news alerts, click here.

Here are the latest unofficial results for San Luis Obispo County in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election, including all local races, full district totals for the 24th congressional, 35th Assembly and 17th State Senate districts, and a look at how the county voted in the presidential race.

Results are from the county Clerk-Recorder’s Office and the California’s Secretary of State’s Office.

These preliminary results, known as a semifinal official canvass, are updated until the vote is completed by the county. Official canvassing takes place between Nov. 5 and Dec. 3. The last day for vote-by-mail ballots to be counted is Nov. 20. Results are to be certified by the county and sent to the state by Dec. 4.

Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Outspoken Sign up for our Outspoken newsletter, covering the issues most important to young voters. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Source: California Secretary of State's Office Source: California Secretary of State's Office Source: California Secretary of State's Office

Source: San Luis Obispo County Registrar of Voters

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER