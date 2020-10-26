2 candidates extend fundraising leads in SLO city election. Here’s the latest

In the race for San Luis Obispo mayor, challenger Cherisse Sweeney is outpacing incumbent Mayor Heidi Harmon in fundraising efforts, according to the latest election campaign finance disclosures released by the city of San Luis Obispo,

Sweeney, a business and downtown safety advocate, has raised $56,355 this year in her bid for mayor, including nearly $20,000 in the latest period ended Oct. 17.

That compares with $35,186 in year-to-date funds raised by Harmon, a progressive advocate, including $9,500 in the latest period.

The leading fundraiser in the field of eight candidates running for San Luis Obispo City Council is newcomer Abrianna Torres, a public safety and business advocate. She has taken in $40,562 this year, a significant lead over her competitors.

Former San Luis Obispo mayor and current City Council candidate Jan Marx was the next closest with $23,047, in the 2020 year to date.

Campaign contributions in SLO mayoral race

Sweeney’s contributors during the period starting Sept. 20 included former San Luis Obispo police Chief Jim Gardiner; Greg Finefrock, owner of Finney’s Crafthouse & Kitchen in San Luis Obispo, and Wendy Cohen, co-owner of La Esquina Taqueria in San Luis Obispo.

Harmon’s donors included the Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 403 union, former San Luis Obispo County supervisor candidate Ellen Beraud and Grover Beach City Council member Mariam Shah.

Mayoral candidate Sandra Marshall raised $17,425, including more than $15,000 in the latest filing period. Her contributors included Steven Marx, San Luis Obispo Council candidate Jan Marx’s husband; historian Dan Krieger and San Luis Obispo environmental advocate David Brodie.

Candidate Don Hedrick didn’t file any donation disclosures.

Eight candidates are running for City Council in San Luis Obispo, including, clockwise from top left, Abrianna Torres, Eric Long, Kelly Evans and Robin Wolf. Courtesy photos

Fundraising in SLO City Council race

In the San Luis Obispo City council race, Torres received donations from La Esquina restaurant owners Leonard and Wendy Cohen; former San Luis Obispo mayor Dave Romero; and the San Luis Obispo City Firefighters’ Association, among others. She raised more than $9,700 in the latest period.

Marx’s contributors included former San Luis Obispo City Councilman John Ashbaugh, attorney Jeff Stein and realtor Chris Richardson, among others. She raised just over $10,000 this reporting period.

Incumbent Andy Pease has raised $10,420 to date, including 3,825 during the latest period. Her contributors included mechanical engineer Frank Owen; Economic Vitality Corporation director of business strategy Jill LeMieux and plumber and pipe trades unions.

Kelly Evans, endorsed by the San Luis Obispo County Democratic Party, raised $5,234, including $1,704 in the latest reporting period.

Her donors included engineer Garrett Otto and the SLO city firefighters union.

Former city Cultural Heritage Committee chair James Papp, restaurant manager Robin Wolf, politic science professor Erik Long, and city administration critic Jeffrey Specht didn’t report any funds raised for their campaigns.