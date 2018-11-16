Was your ballot even counted? Here’s how to find out

You filled out your ballot and dropped it in the mail or delivered it yourself, but are you sure it was counted?

It’s possible that your ballot didn’t make it to the elections office. Or, maybe there’s a problem with the signature on the back of the envelope, like it doesn’t match your signature when you registered to vote. It’s possible you forgot to sign it at all.

Don’t worry. Under California law, you can find out if your vote-by-mail ballot was counted, and if not, the reason why.

There’s good reason to do that. If your ballot was challenged by election officials, you may be able to fix the problem by contacting election officials and have your vote count.

That could make a difference in some tight races. While Election Day has come and gone, county election officials across California are still processing ballots, and some races have been too close to call.

Election returns are generally announced much later now than in prior elections because of the high percentage of vote-by-mail ballots and because of the new law that allows Californians to fill out a conditional voter registration and a provisional ballot all the way until the end of voting on Election Day. Officials are validating those ballots now.

Here’s how to check your ballot status

Visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov.

You will need your driver’s license or state identification number, the last four digits of your Social Security number and your date of birth.

After entering that information and clicking “Next,” scroll down to “Voting History.” In the “Select an election” field, pick “2018 STATEWIDE GENERAL ELECTION,” and click “Show Status.” You will see whether your ballot was “accepted.”

Or, for more updated information, visit your county election’s office online ballot status tool, which can be found here at www.sos.ca.gov/elections/ballot-status.