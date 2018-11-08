Cambria voters send slate of newcomers to CSD, CHD boards

Cambria and North Coast voters appear to have followed the national trend of seeking new leaders: With one incumbent running in each of the two local races, voters have instead apparently chosen a full roster of challengers.





But things could change. Nearly 42,000 ballots still had to be counted countywide, and in one local instance, the vote counts are close enough that a changed result could be feasible, as of midday Thursday.

More than 60 percent of eligible voters cast ballots.

Cambria CSD

Challengers Cindy Steidel and Donn Howell appear to have been elected to the Cambria Community Services District Board of Directors with 31.6 percent and 25.9 percent of the vote, respectively.

Incumbent Aaron Wharton was third with 24.5 percent, only 59 votes behind Howell. Challenger Dennis Perry received 17.3 percent.

Both of the apparent winners have said they support seeking a final permit for the town’s Sustainable Water Facility.

Steidel worked in business, finance and project management and serves on the CSD finance subcommittee. She is the current vice chair of the North Coast Advisory Council and told The Cambrian earlier this year that, if elected to the CCSD board, she wanted to continue on NCAC as well.

Howell, who worked in the information technology and real estate fields, said his goal is to promote accountability, communication and transparency.

Cambria CHD

With three seats open, challengers Laurie Mileur, Bill Rice and Iggy Fedoroff will join the Cambria Community Healthcare District Board of Trustees, having garnered 31.4, 27.3 and 23.2 percent of the votes, respectively, that had been counted through midday Thursday.

The three incoming trustees campaigned on a platform of cutting district costs, recruiting more medical services to the area and maintaining a locally controlled ambulance service.

Incumbent Bob Putney received 17.8 percent of the vote; incumbent Mary Anne Meyer chose to not run again.

▪ No elections were held for seats on the San Simeon Community Services District or Coast Unified School district boards. Candidates will be appointed because there were just enough of them to fill the seats.

▪ A healthcare district special-tax ballot measure appears to have failed to get the two-thirds majority vote it needed to pass, meaning the property owners won’t pay an additional $35.04 per parcel for six years, with funds going toward ambulance and capital expenses (not salaries or benefits).

Nearly 58 percent of voters who cast ballots approved the measure, while 42.4 percent voted no.