Lucia Mar's new trustee areas, explained

The Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a new trustee area map on March 1 that gives Nipomo an additional trustee and takes away a trustee from Arroyo Grande. The new seat is scheduled to be up for election in 2018
The Lucia Mar Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a new trustee area map on March 1 that gives Nipomo an additional trustee and takes away a trustee from Arroyo Grande. The new seat is scheduled to be up for election in 2018
Elections

Here's who won for the Lucia Mar school board — including that brand new Nipomo seat

By Kaytlyn Leslie

kleslie@thetribunenews.com

November 09, 2018 12:00 PM

Even though all the votes haven’t been counted yet, the race for Lucia Mar Unified School District looks all but set.

The largest competition was to represent Area 1, or Nipomo. There, four people were vying for the two open spots — including the brand-new seat created this year for the growing South County town.

As of Friday morning, with 24,505 votes counted, incumbent Chad Robertson and Dawn Meek looked to have locked down those seats with 37.6 percent and 31.5 percent of the vote, respectively. Stacy Meko and Michael Sullivan trailed with 20.1 percent and 10.8 percent.

If the trend holds through the final tallies, Meek will be the first to hold the new Nipomo seat. Meek, 57, is a retired teacher.

In Area 3, which covers Oceano, incumbent Vern Dahl soundly defeated challenger Andrea Vergne with 64.7 percent of the vote.

Those numbers are still subject to change, of course, as an estimated 50,000 votes countywide have yet to be tallied by the county Clerk-Recorder’s office.

Kaytlyn Leslie: 805-781-7928, @kaytyleslie

