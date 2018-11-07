Morro Bay had the highest voter turnout in SLO County. But what city had the lowest?

Out of the six cities in San Luis Obispo County that held elections Tuesday night, Morro Bay has seen the highest voter turnout so far, while San Luis Obispo has the lowest.

Keep in mind, however, that those numbers are preliminary and could change as more votes are counted — and the percentages listed only account for voters registered on or before Oct. 22. Official election results will be released at the end of the month.

As of 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, Morro Bay had received 4,126 ballots, which means 54.36 percent of the 7,590 people registered to vote were counted.

Arroyo Grande saw 51.66 percent of its 12,461 voters rock their vote — 6,437 ballots have been counted so far. And Atascadero came in third in terms of turnout as of Wednesday morning, with 47.31 percent of its 18,665 registered voters turning out.

Paso Robles had 46.12 percent of its 16,706 voters go to the polls, which means 7,705 ballots have been counted so far.

In Grover Beach, 3,184 ballots have been counted so far, meaning 42.8 percent of 7,440 registered voters have showed up.

San Luis Obispo is dead last, with 41.13 percent counted of its 29,436 registered voters. That means, at this point, 12,106 ballots have been counted in San Luis Obispo thus far.