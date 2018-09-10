SLO mayor, council candidates to face off at forum

All nine candidates running for San Luis Obispo City Council will meet on Tuesday night at a forum hosted by the county League of Women Voters.

The free event, which will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the council chambers at 990 Palm St., will feature appearances from three candidates for mayor and six for two council seats.

A “meet and greet,” allowing the public to meet the candidates, will follow the forum between 8 and 8:30 p.m.

The council race is setting up to be competitive one as community debate in recent months has heightened over growth and development, bikeways with separated lanes, water and climate change, housing affordability and Cal Poly’s impact on the community.

In the race for for mayor, incumbent Heidi Harmon is being challenged by Keith Gurnee and Don Hedrick.

Running for City Council are incumbent Carlyn Christianson and challengers James Lopes, Erica Stewart, Sarah Flickinger, Bob Voglin, Abe Lincoln and Jeff Specht. Councilman Dan Rivoire is stepping down after his term expires this year.

Those in attendance will have an opportunity to submit questions in writing.

