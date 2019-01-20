Here’s what your local governments are talking about the week of January 21, 2019

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider renaming the Elm Street Community Center and naming the children’s playground at Rancho Grande Park. Consider appointments to various city commissions, boards and committees.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Adopt ordinance to dissolve the Parks and Recreation Commission, adopt a draft resolution approving a vacant land purchase agreement for property at 9191 San Rafael Court, adopt a draft resolution approving the removal of a heritage magnolia tree from Sunken Gardens. There will also be a special meeting Friday at 5:30 p.m. and continuing Saturday at 8:30 a.m. for a strategic planning workshop.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-4567. Discuss vacation rental regulations. Consider accepting the Ramona Square south lot and Grover Beach Community Center parking lot maintenance projects. Consider awarding the construction contract for Measure K-14 street improvements.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Approve a draft memorandum of understanding for sharing seats on Monterey Bay Community Power and authorize the City Manager to execute the memorandum. Approve the city’s budget, discuss changing city council’s start time to 5:30 p.m. There will also be a special meeting Thursday at 4 p.m. to conduct advisory board interviews.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider an amendment to the city’s circulation plan.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Review and discuss a proposed 97-room, 52,700-square-foot hotel with subterranean parking garage on Price Street just north of the Franklin Drive intersection.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Joint special meeting with the Citizen’s Revenue Enhancement Oversight Commission.
San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. Meets Thursday. 805-781-5000. Consider a conditional use permit request to establish a cannabis business in a building at 4149 Santa Fe Road immediately west of the San Luis Obispo city limits. Consider a development plan and coastal development permit request to establish a cannabis business within the Callender Commercial Park at 1291 Mesa View Drive, about 2 miles south of Oceano.
Comments