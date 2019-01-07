Here’s what your local councils are talking about the week of Jan. 7, 2019

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve a license to serve wine and beer at Colony Tavern, to be located at 8451 El Camino Real. Consider an ordinance to dissolve the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-7200. Advisory body financial review of wastewater treatment project plan; best practices on civility and civil discourse; resolution to revise the emergency management plan.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Discuss Planning Commission organization and procedures. Discuss issues related to short-term vacation rentals.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Swearing in of elected and re-elected county officials; consider adopting an amendment to the board rules of procedure to elect Supervisor Debbie Arnold as chair of the board and Supervisor Adam Hill as vice-chair.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Facilities Master Plan; 2019 legislative platform; 2017 traffic safety and operations report.
