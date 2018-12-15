Here’s what your local city council are talking about for the week of Dec. 17, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider conditional use permit for 28,000 square feet facility for office, warehouse and cafe locations and consider appointment to Jim Guthrie Community Service Grant panel.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Conduct a second public hearing to solicit community input on the boundaries and composition of City Council districts. Discuss authorizing the police department to hire five additional police officer recruits and convert one position to Crime Analyst.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Consider expanding city’s smoking ban; receive “Smart Cities” plan.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meet Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Discuss the results of a survey regarding a speicial parcel tax for Fire and Emergency Services. Consider an ordinance adjusting the Mid-State Solid Waste and Recycling Refuse rates and special services.
