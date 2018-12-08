Here’s what your local councils are talking about the week of Dec. 10, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Swear in newly elected council, mayor; consider how to fill council vacancy.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Swear in newly-elected mayor and council members. Consider 2019 Community Development Block Grant draft recommendations.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Swear in newly elected council, mayor; consider how to fill council vacancy.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Elect board president and vice president.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a request to subdivide a 7.7-acre parcel to create two lots to develop a 24,000-square-foot manufacturing facility for Daniel’s Woodland. Consider a request to construct a new 56,250-square-foot light industrial building for Vintner’s Vault, for the use of wine production and equipment sales and distribution.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Approve permit for construction of a concrete and steel reinforced upper bluff wall at residence at 3890 Murphy Canyon Road.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7100. Review amendment to Airport Area Specific Plan to allow for a 249-home mixed-use project at 650 Tank Farm Road.
