Here’s what your local councils are talking about the week of November 26, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Approve a resolution accepting easements and public improvements for a tract behind Arroyo Grande High School. Approve a consultant services agreement with Water Systems Consulting to evaluate the water supply benefits of potential future groundwater recharge projects.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Discuss using the Armory as a warming shelter. Consider declaring a homeless shelter crisis. Provide feedback on the draft downtown watershed plan.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Approval of $1.6 million contract to Carollo Engineers, Inc. for water reclamation facility program management; amendment to city manager contract; adoption of resolution declaring homeless shelter crisis.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Hold a study session to discuss a noise element update and new noise ordinance.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Consider final design development drawings for the Pier Plaza/parking lot upgrade project. Conduct a water, wastewater and storm water rate study session.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7114. Approve permanent placement of security cameras in Mission Plaza and Mitchell and Meadow parks. Approve a homeless shelter crisis declaration. Consider a resolution to to amend the city’s master fee schedule with fees for cannabis business activities.
Comments