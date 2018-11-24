The city of San Luis Obispo is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on several advisory body committees.
The city of San Luis Obispo is accepting applications for volunteers to serve on several advisory body committees. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Politics & Government

Here’s what your local councils are talking about the week of November 26, 2018

November 24, 2018 04:15 PM

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Approve a resolution accepting easements and public improvements for a tract behind Arroyo Grande High School. Approve a consultant services agreement with Water Systems Consulting to evaluate the water supply benefits of potential future groundwater recharge projects.

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Discuss using the Armory as a warming shelter. Consider declaring a homeless shelter crisis. Provide feedback on the draft downtown watershed plan.

Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6205. Approval of $1.6 million contract to Carollo Engineers, Inc. for water reclamation facility program management; amendment to city manager contract; adoption of resolution declaring homeless shelter crisis.

Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Hold a study session to discuss a noise element update and new noise ordinance.

Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Consider final design development drawings for the Pier Plaza/parking lot upgrade project. Conduct a water, wastewater and storm water rate study session.

San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7114. Approve permanent placement of security cameras in Mission Plaza and Mitchell and Meadow parks. Approve a homeless shelter crisis declaration. Consider a resolution to to amend the city’s master fee schedule with fees for cannabis business activities.

