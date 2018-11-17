Here’s what your local councils are talking about the week of November 19, 2018

Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a tentative parcel map for a two-lot subdivision at 6450 Portola Road.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Introduce ordinance to repeal and add a new section to city code on parking regulations. Fiscal year 2017-18 year-end financial review.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-7200. General Plan/Local Coastal Plan update; draft zoning code update; overlay districts and citywide standards; coastal permit for new 1,386 single family home at 3400 Toro Lane.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Conduct a public hearing to gather community input on the boundaries and composition of new City Council districts. Discuss purchasing the Estrella Correctional Facility in closed session. Authorize the preparation of an environmental impact report and traffic impact study for the Olsen/South Chandler Ranch specific plan.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. 805-781-5000. Consider rescinding appointment of Christine Womack to two-year term as Los Osos Community Services District Director and consider authorizing acceptance of Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program Grants totaling $15,146,200 for improvements at the San Luis Obispo County Airport.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Approve increases to parks and recreational facilities charges. Approve an annexation of additional property to the Community Facilities District.
