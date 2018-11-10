Paso Robles City Hall and library.
Paso Robles City Hall and library.
Paso Robles City Hall and library. Tribune file photo

Politics & Government

Here's what your local city councils are talking about for the week of Nov. 12, 2018

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

November 10, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Approve Community Development Block Grant projects for 2019.

Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve a Local Agency Management Plan for onsite wastewater treatment (septic) systems standards.

Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-473-4520. Consider permits for a hookah bar at 1523 W. Grand Ave.

Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a request from Tom Erskine for a one-year time extension for a tract map for a 13-lot subdivision to be developed on Wisteria Lane.

Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Revoke permit for Alex Bar-B-Q renovation project. Approve coastal development permit for removal and replacement of one million gallon water tank in Shell Beach.

San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Parking management issues and strategies (4 p.m.); Avila Ranch development CFD; water resource recovery facility state revolving fund loan; wastewater project labor agreement; 2019-2021 goal setting process; joint community choice energy ordinance.

Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Community choice energy program with SLO; Harbor Department lease management policy update; fiscal year 2017-2018 status report.

