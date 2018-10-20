Here’s what your local city councils are talking about for the week of Oct. 22, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider request for a developer to provide sewer service from the city to a three unit residential project in Grover Beach.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Approve the 2018-2019 citywide salary schedule and memorandums of understanding with employees and unions.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Approve use of district facilities for Cal Poly’s master’s program to promote community outreach on community planning efforts; decide whether the district wants an update of the lighting standards on Air Park Drive Bridge; review district’s budget status.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a refiled permit for a four-story Marriott Residence Inn hotel with 128 rooms and ancillary site improvements at 121 Wilmar Place. Consider a request to subdivide a 5-acre parcel and construct a 5,000-square-foot building for a construction company that would include offices and maintenance shop, with accessory outdoor storage of equipment and materials.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Consider application to remodel exterior of former Speedy Gourmet building at 1901 Shell Beach Road and add 375 square feet of outdoor dining area.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Parks and Recreation Master Plan and General Plan Element Update; 2019-21 Financial Plan Advisory Body Goal Setting continued discussion
