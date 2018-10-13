Here’s what your local government is talking about the week of Oct. 15, 2018

Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Consideration of declaring a homeless shelter crisis in order to be eligible to receive state grant funds; enhance safety for vehicles and pedestrians for the following locations: West Grand Avenue and 3rd Street and South 16th Street at Farroll Road; street rehabilitation update and policy direction on major city street improvements.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider revisions to the city-wide parking ordinance and an employee parking pilot program. Consider a public-private partnership with Firestone Walker Brewing Co. to facilitate road repairs on Ramada Drive.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-7003. Contract to TerraCosta Consulting on engineering and environmental services for the Ocean Boulevard Improvement Project; Safety Center Conceptual Design; Capital Improvement Program semiannual report.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7922. Conduit financing for the Housing Authority of the City of San Luis Obispo for the purchase and rehabilitation of 172 affordable housing units located in the city; Irish Hills Natural Reserve Conservation Plan (Waddell Ranch addition); annual public hearing for the Tourism Business Improvement District; Update for the Orcutt Area Specific Plan (public facilities financing plan).
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider needs for community development and affordable housing grant-funded activities, consider modifying county density rules for residential development, hearings to consider appeals of denials for vacation rental permits at 650 Pacific Avenue and 1733 Pacific Avenue in Cayucos.
