Here’s what your local government is talking about the week of Oct. 8, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Receive information on city neighborhood traffic calming guidelines.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Authorize the City Manager to execute a contract for $167,739 with Wallace Group to provide design engineering services for the Measure F-14 2019 Pavement Rehabilitation Project. Approve a memorandum of understanding with the Atascadero Police Association.
Grover Beach Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-473-4520. Public hearings for applications to open cannabis facilities at 750 Farroll Road and 928 Huston Street.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6200. Establishing accounting and financial reporting policies related to financial management, etc.; 2018 city goals and objectives status update; approval of concept plan for conditional use permit for Harborwalk Plaza at 833 Embarcadero.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Direct consultant to prepare draft rate study report on Blacklake Sewer Rate Study; authorize staff to bid Joshua Road Pump Station improvements.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Authorize purchase of replacement generator.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Revoke permit for Alex Bar-B-Q building project on Shell Beach Road.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Strategic planning; report of multi-year financial outlook.
San Luis Obispo County Planning Commission. Meets Thursday. 805-781-5612. Consider request by GMFL, Inc. and Sungrown Wellness for a conditional use permit for commercial cannabis distribution facility and non-storefront dispensary for mobile delivery to operate at 22601 El Camino Real in Santa Margarita.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Zoning regulations amendments. Strategic Planning; Consider report on multi-year financial outlook
