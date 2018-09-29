Here’s what your city councils are talking about for the week of Oct. 1, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Consider permit application to upgrade and replace equipment and shelter associated with an existing Verizon Wireless telecommunications facility.
Cuesta College Board of Trustees. Meets Wednesday. 805-546-3118. Visit boarddocs.com/ca/cuesta/Board.nsf/Public and click on the “meetings” tab to view the Oct. 3 agenda.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Provide development code update policy direction.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider amending the Paso Robles Municipal Code. Consider a request to remove an oak tree near Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Golden Hill Road.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Levy annual assessment for Lodging Business and Improvement District, plus additional 1 percent assessment for improvements; consider banning shared motorized scooter programs; approve design development for Pier Plaza and parking lot upgrades.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Establish fine amounts for electric vehicle charging and bicycle lane violations and increase existing parking violation fine amounts.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider appeal of decision to deny certificates of compliance for 12 parcels at 2025 Lopez Drive; consider six proposals and resolutions to establish or amend agricultural preserves in Districts 1, 4 and 5.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider awarding a $108,475 contract for the Bonita Well Replacement Project. Receive an update on the construction of the East Side Force Main and Lifts Stations project.
Comments