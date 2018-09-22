Here’s what your elected officials are talking about the week of September 24, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider declaring a shelter crisis in the city.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Receive an update on preliminary layouts for bicycle facilities on Highway 41.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider changing the City Council electoral system from at-large to by-district. Approve a $255,860 contract to repair the Centennial Park roof.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Approve a coastal development permit for a 1,296-square-foot single-story rental unit and a 552 square-foot attached garage.
San Luis Obispo Planning Commission. Meets Wednesday. 805-781-7200. Review of the Irish Hills Natural Reserve Conservation Plan and 154-acre Waddell Ranch addition.
