Here’s what your councils and governments are talking about the week of Sept. 3, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. Consider a permit for a mixed-use development, including grocery store and fitness facility at 1570 W. Branch Street.
Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a permit for a two-building mixed-used development at 5802 Traffic Way.
Cuesta College Board of Trustees. Meets Wednesday. 805-546-3118. Visit https://www.boarddocs.com/ca/cuesta/Board.nsf/Public and click on the “meetings” tab to view the Sept. 5 agenda.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Thursday. 805-237-3888. Update and revise the citywide parking ordinance. Receive a report from the Paso Robles Tourism Improvement District.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Consider code on short-term rentals.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Study session to review Community Choice Energy status report and provide direction on key city energy issues; wastewater plant update; Anholm Bikeway and General Plan Amendments.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider amending the sewer, water and fire codes regarding guest houses and secondary and accessory dwelling units.
Comments