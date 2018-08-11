Here’s what your local governments are talking about the week of Aug. 13, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Consider disbanding city’s Traffic Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission and Historical Resources Committee and transferring their duties.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Discuss an update on the El Camino Real downtown traffic calming and corridor plan project. Receive a report on the 2017 annual general plan progress report.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a request for a one-year time extension of the entitlements associated with a seven-lot residential subdivision at 1644 Kleck Road.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Approve permits for a new 15-space public parking lot on a city-owned parcel on Shell Beach Road between Wawona Avenue and Capistrano Avenue.
