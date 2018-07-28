Here’s what your city government is talking about the week of July 30, 2018

Cuesta College Board of Trustees. Meets Wednesday. 805-546-3118. Visit https://www.boarddocs.com/ca/cuesta/Board.nsf/Public and click on the “meetings” tab to view the Aug. 1 meeting agenda.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a request to construct a new 109,474-square-foot wine storage building and remove 13 native oak trees at the existing Justin Vineyard and Winery facility business park at 2265 Wisteria Lane. Consider a certificate of historic appropriateness related to the rehabilitation of a historic building at 1803 Spring Street, which will be part of a planned marketplace development.
Comments