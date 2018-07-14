Government meetings in SLO County for the week of July 16, 2018

Atascadero Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a permit for a 2.6-acre outdoor landscape supply and storage yard at 6501 Via Avenue.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Discuss transitioning the city’s public safety camera system from a pilot program to a permanent program. Consider putting a city-proposed sales tax on the November ballot.
San Luis Obispo City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-7200. Legal settlement with firefighters union; adjustments to the compensation of under-repesented employees such as City Manager and City Attorney; review of final EIR on Palm Street parking structure; easements with PG&E for electric vehicle charging; revisions to previously approved San Luis Ranch; Anholm parking district; municipal code discussion on noisy animals.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Hearing to consider collecting sewer service charges in Los Osos on property tax bills, consider responses to Grand Jury reports “Is there a health risk from the Dunes?” and “Moving the dial on the County Jail.”
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Discuss nighttime fire and emergency service coverage issues and challenges. Review a study of fire protection services in unincorporated areas of San Luis Obispo County.
