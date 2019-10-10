The full hunter’s moon will rise on Sunday. What is it and when can you see it?

SHARE COPY LINK

A full hunter’s moon will rise Sunday evening, lighting the sky with a fall-appropriate orange glow.

The moon will rise from the horizon at about sunset, so “it may appear bigger and more orange,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. The position of the moon will also make the moon appear bigger than it is, because we’ll view it in relation to smaller objects like trees and houses.

“Around moonrise it will be about as full as it’s possible to see from North America,” Forbes wrote.

In San Luis Obispo, the moon will rise at 6:52 p.m., according to timeanddate.com. In Sacramento, the moon rises at 6:54 p.m. and in Fresno, the moon will rise at 6:48 p.m.

You can find this information for any city at timeanddate.com.

According to NASA, the moon will appear full from about Saturday morning to Tuesday morning.

The hunter’s moon isn’t necessarily tied to a specific month, and typically falls in the month after the harvest moon, which could be either October or November, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

The moon gets its name because it initially signified the ideal time to hunt ahead of the winter months, according to timeanddate.com.