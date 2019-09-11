A full harvest moon will rise on Friday the 13th. Here’s the best time to see it

What is the harvest moon? The "harvest moon" is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, the beginning of northern fall. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The "harvest moon" is the full moon closest to the autumnal equinox, the beginning of northern fall.

A full moon will rise this Friday the 13th — the first time the moon and date have coincided in nearly 20 years.

The moon will become full at 9:32 p.m. Pacific time, according to timeanddate.com.

The moon rises on Sept. 13 for every area of the continental United States — except the East Coast, where the moon rises at 12:33 a.m. Eastern time, according to NASA)

The best time to view the moon will be when it rises on Friday evening or when it sets on Saturday morning, according to Forbes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The moon will rise at 7:25 p.m. in San Luis Obispo, 7:32 p.m. in Sacramento, 7:23 p.m. in Fresno and 7:29 p.m. in Modesto. The moon will set at 7:04 a.m. in San Luis Obispo, 7:05 a.m. in Sacramento, 6:59 a.m. in Fresno and 7:03 a.m. in Modesto.

You can find moon-rising times for any city by going to timeanddate.com.

The last time a full moon rose on Friday the 13th was in June 2014, but it was only full on the 13th for the East Coast, according to a news release from the Farmers’ Almanac. There hasn’t been a full moon on Friday the 13th across the continental U.S. since Oct. 13, 2000.

The September full moon is also known as the harvest moon because it traditionally provided extra light for farmers to harvest by, the Farmers’ Almanac said.

Other names for the September moon include the barley moon, fruit moon, corn moon and mid-autumn festival moon, according to NASA.

This upcoming moon will also be a micro moon, so it will look a little smaller than usual, according to Forbes.

Make sure to soak up the moonbeams while you can. The next time a full moon will rise on a Friday the 13th is Aug. 13, 2049, according to the Farmers’ Almanac.