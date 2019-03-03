Instagram stars hang off the side of a moving train. Are they ‘idiots’ or ‘amazing’?

A dramatic Instagram photo of two travel bloggers hanging off the side of a moving train in Sri Lanka has critics calling the couple “dangerous” and irresponsible.

Others, however, praise the Portuguese couple for the daring shot and say critics are just jealous.

Travelers Raquel and Miguel, who post photos of their world travels to Instagram on their explorerssaurus_ page, posted the train photo Feb. 19. It has 43,000 likes and dozens of comments.

In the photo, Raquel hangs from the side of the train in Miguel’s arms as he kisses her forehead. In comments, the couple says another train passenger took the shot for them and say the stunt was safe since the train was moving quite slowly at the time.

Many of those commenting on the post were not impressed.

“Idiots!!!” read one comment.

“Please stop doing dangerous stunts just to get more likes and followers!!” wrote another critic. “How would you feel if some young couple tries to imitate you and something horrible happens to them?”

“Sad, as you are a lovely couple. Good luck, leaning into the arms of death,” read another comment.

“As an influencer myself I feel that this kind of pictures are irresponsible,” wrote another person on the post.

But the photo also attracted plenty of support.

“First off this picture is amazing you both look lovely,” wrote one supporter on the Instagram post.

“To all the people who are complaining: DID THEY DIE? NO!!! So stop being stupid,” read one comment.

“Love this picture so much!! It’s beautiful, everyone hating are just too scared to do it themselves,” wrote another supporter.

“It’s this fake outrage and perceived moral high ground that people like you like to take to try and make themselves feel better about their own pathetic lives and gives you a feeling that you’re somehow better than everyone else,” read another comment.

The Instagram page, which has 238,000 followers, also includes photos of the couple in the Maldives, Mauritania and other exotic locales dining on beaches, snorkeling and posing beneath palm trees.