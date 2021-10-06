‘Decorative beads’ discovered at airport were actually Ivermectin from China, feds say

This bottle of Ivermectin tablets from China was seized at Chicago O’Hare’s International Mail Facility. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

Packages of “decorative beads” and “greeting cards” from around the globe weren’t as they seemed when they arrived in the U.S.

They were among several COVID-related packaged seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working a night shift at Chicago O’Hare Airport’s International Mail Facility.

The officers X-raying the package labeled as “decorative beads” from China on Monday noticed something didn’t seem right, according to a Tuesday news release. They inspected the box, in which they found a bottle filled with 100 Ivermectin tablets.

Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic drug used to prevent diseases like heartworm in animals, though people desperate for a COVID cure have been taking the drug despite several health agencies advising against it.

“While there are approved uses for ivermectin in people and animals, it is not approved for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19,” the U.S. Food and Drug Administration says on a special site related to COVID and Ivermectin.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Still, “the drug has been flying off the shelves of farm supply stores and veterinary offices as people, mostly those who refuse to get vaccinated, search for unconventional ways out of the pandemic,” McClatchy News previously reported.

The box of Ivermectin was headed to Atlanta, officials say, and the FDA requested officers seize the package for violating regulations. They also confiscated a second box of 32 more Ivermectin tablets and 40 hydroxychloroquine pills that were destined for St. Louis Park, Minnesota, from Mexico.

Hydroxychloroquine has caused controversy in regards to whether the drug is a coronavirus “prevention.” The drug is typically used for people with autoimmune diseases.

The World Health Organization, along with other health agencies, does not recommend the drug to prevent COVID-19.

“This recommendation is based on six trials with more than 6000 participants who did not have COVID-19 and received hydroxychloroquine,” WHO says. “Using hydroxychloroquine for prevention had little or no effect on preventing illness, hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Taking hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19 may increase the risk of diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, drowsiness and headache.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

That same night, officers in Chicago also seized two packages of fake COVID vaccine cards headed from China to homes in Seagraves and Houston, Texas. One of the packages was labeled as greeting cards, officials say.

Together, the boxes contained 41 counterfeit vaccine cards.

“The cards closely resembled the authentic Center for Disease Control (CDC) certificates provided by healthcare practitioners when administering the COVID vaccine,” the news release says. “The cards appeared to be fraudulent due to their low-quality appearance and other discrepancies.”

Customs and Border Protection says this is the third time officers in Chicago have seized fake vaccine cards.

“Our CBP officers continue the fight against these crooks who are using this pandemic to make a profit by selling these fraudulent documents,” said LaFonda Sutton-Burke, director of field operations at the Chicago Field Office. “I’m very proud that our officers are able to intercept these dangerous shipments and keep our communities safe.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has said buying and selling fake vaccine cards is illegal.

“These shipments are concerning. These were seized in just one night and you have to wonder if this trend will continue,” said Shane Campbell, area port director — Chicago. “Our officers are ready and will stop this threat before it can reach the public.”