Drug-soaked papers disguised as prison mail lands gang member in jail, Georgia cops say

A monthslong investigation revealed an accused gang member was funneling drugs into Georgia prisons via “drug-infused” papers disguised as official mail to inmates, local authorities say

Roswell Police arrested 47-year-old Stephen Mott back in July after he was caught with a scale, syringes and other drug paraphernalia, according to a news release obtained by McClatchy News. Officers conducted a traffic stop after learning Mott, who they said is a member of the Ghostface Gangsters gang, was wanted on felony drug charges out of Cobb County.

He was spotted leaving the Comfort Inn, where authorities say he ran an elaborate “drug processing operation.”

Officers got a search warrant for his hotel room where they found 8.5 pounds of synthetic marijuana, 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine and nearly 15 grams of heroin. Several other drug-making materials were also seized, according to police.

Mott was booked into the Fulton County jail, where he remained held without bond as of Tuesday, online records show.

Police announced the findings of their investigation Monday, saying Mott had purchased the synthetic marijuana in powdered form to use in mail he sent to inmates across several Georgia prisons.

“(He) was then converting this powder into a liquid form and soaking it into paper,” Roswell Police Department spokesman Officer Tim Lupo said. “This drug-infused paper was then disguised as official correspondence and mailed to various contacts within the Georgia prison system for consumption.”

Mott is facing a slew of charges including the manufacture, delivery or distribution of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; trafficking methamphetamine and heroin; and participating in gang activity, police said.

Roswell is about 23 miles north of Atlanta.

