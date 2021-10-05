Texas mom who works two jobs gets 4-chair turn on ‘The Voice.’ Watch her performance

Brittany Bree got all four coaches on “The Voice” to turn their chairs for her in Monday’s episode. "The Voice" screenshot

Texas mother Brittany Bree had never performed outside of her church, but it didn’t stop her from dazzling all four coaches in Monday’s episode of “The Voice.”

Bree, from Dallas, got her pick of all four coaches after they each turned their chair as she performed The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.”

It left the mother of two with a difficult decision — one only a few other contestants on “The Voice” have faced this season.

Bree said she has never performed any other genre of music aside from gospel. She began singing in her church at 5 years old and became a praise and worship leader when she was 16.

“I’m actually challenging myself to do different types of music and create and make my own,” she said before her performance.

John Legend and Ariana Grande simultaneously turned their chairs for Bree when she got into the chorus of her song. When she belted into a crescendo, Kelly Clarkson soon followed.

Blake Shelton got in on the party when he turned his chair right as Bree was concluding the song.

“You are unbelievable. I loved your voice, I really enjoyed your tone,” Grande said. “I loved your runs, the fullness of it, the soul, the texture. I think intention is really important and I think every choice you made added so much emotional value and I think that’s really important in a performer.”

Legend, who has a gospel background like Bree, said the Texas singer’s voice grabbed him and that her voice exploded on the stage. He predicted Bree would go far on the show.

Similarly, Clarkson said Bree has the chops to be in the finale of the the season. She called Bree “such a great storyteller.”

Bree ultimately chose to join Legend’s team, celebrating with a customary “Legend” robe.

“First time singing outside of church... and you absolutely nailed it,” Legend said on Twitter.

Bree said her life changed after giving birth to her two daughters. She works on an assembly line and has a second job as an assistant adjuster. She called performing on “The Voice” her first big break.

She was the sixth contestant this season to have all four coaches turn their chairs for her. Bree is among the four contestants from Texas to move onto the next round, joining Clint Sherman, Jershika Maple and KJ Jennings.