‘Majestic, historic’ 1885 Kansas home with a ballroom lists for $745,000. Take a look

A Victorian beauty described as a “preserved 1885 jewel” has hit the real estate market in Leavenworth, Kansas for under $1 million, Realtor reports.

“Boasting nearly 8,000 square feet of pure authenticity, you will be impressed from the moment you enter the huge foyer, offering intricate woodwork, beautiful ceiling detail, and open staircases to second level, which offers five bedrooms and four baths, including the servants’ quarters and back staircase to the kitchen,” the listing describes.

The home, which is listed for $745,000, has a great deal of other features, the main being its third level open space, which was “probably the original ballroom, but lending itself to endless possibilities,” the listing says.

Just remember, if you’re looking to buy the house and wish to renovate, it can be tricky when dealing with an historic property. Anything from planning your budget to working with your local historic commission to a whole plethora of other issues that can arise when planning to renovate, Angi says.

The home sits on six acres and has a detached garage/original carriage house that adds on to the lure of the gem.

This story was originally published October 4, 2021 10:15 AM.

