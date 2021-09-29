Mom tells kids she wants them to go to heaven — then shoots them, Arizona police say

A 24-year-old woman is accused of shooting her 2-year-old daughter and her 6-year-old son on Sept. 27, 2021, police said. The daughter died, and the son is in critical condition.

A 24-year-old mother is accused of shooting her two children on Monday in Arizona, leaving one dead and another in critical condition, police said.

Esther Callejas faces first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

“I was supposed to protect my kids. I did the opposite and shot them,” a police officer heard Callejas say at the hospital, according to a probable cause statement.

According to the probable cause statement, Callejas planned to kill her children and then herself Monday morning.

She had hidden a .38 Special revolver under clothes in the children’s bedroom, then loaded it with six bullets and told her children she wanted them to go to heaven, according to statements she made to police.

She shot her 6-year-old son three times — once in head, arm and torso. Then she fired the gun at her 2-year-old daughter’s chest in her home in south Phoenix, the document states.

After shooting her children, she called her husband and her sister-in-law and told them she killed the kids, the statement shows.

Callejas did not call 911.

Instead, she cradled her unresponsive 2-year-old while her 6-year-old cried in pain from the gunshot wounds in their children’s bedroom, the statement says.

Her husband and sister-in-law both called 911.

Within 3 minutes, police officers were on the scene performing CPR on the daughter who was not breathing and did not have a pulse, the document states.

Callejas suffered a gunshot wound to her hand and told police a bullet struck her when she attempted to test the weapon for the first time.

Her son ran from the bedroom when he heard the gun go off so she fired it at his back, according to the probable cause statement. Then she turned to her daughter who was lying on the floor and pulled the trigger.

She wanted to take her own life after but told detectives she was not able reload the gun. Instead, she swallowed pills and called her husband, the probable cause statement says.

Both children and Callejas were taken to the hospital. The son was rushed into emergency surgery and the daughter was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The 6-year-old boy remains in critical condition, police said.

Callejas was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol at the time of the shooting, according to the probable cause statement. She had been prescribed anti-depressants after telling her family she was depressed.

A status conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 5 at the South Court Tower in Phoenix. A preliminary hearing will follow two days later at the same time.