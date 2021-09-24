8-year-old getting off school bus hit by pickup — and driver flees, Virginia cops say

A child was seriously hurt after a pickup truck ran into him in Virginia, officials said. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A boy was getting off a school bus when a driver ran into him — and left the scene, Virginia officials said.

The 8-year-old was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash in Henry County, along the North Carolina border, according to Virginia State Police.

“The student exited the school bus after school to return home,” Monica Hatchett, spokesperson with Henry County Public Schools, told McClatchy News in a phone interview. “And a motor vehicle did not stop, even though the bus’ stop arm and stop sign as well as flashing lights were activated.”

Now, officials say they are searching for the driver of the pickup truck that hit the child on Thursday afternoon. The vehicle is described as a white Toyota with damaged headlights.

“Investigators are downloading video from the bus to help identify the Toyota,” state officials said in a news release.

The child got off at a Henry County Public Schools bus stop at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday when the pickup truck struck him and “immediately” drove away, state officials said in a Twitter post.

The crash was reported along Chatham Road, in the Martinsville area and roughly 50 miles south of Roanoke. Part of the road, also known as Route 57, was closed after the incident but later reopened to traffic.

Officials said the bus stayed at the scene, but some students who had been on board were brought to another bus or picked up by their parents. Hatchett told McClatchy News it’s “critical” for drivers to obey traffic rules when buses deploy lights and stop arms.

“It always means that a student is either boarding or unboarding a bus, so motorists should always observe that stop sign,” the spokesperson said.

The child injured in the crash was a student at Axton Elementary School, which had extra counselors on hand for students and staff, according to officials.

The investigation was ongoing as of Friday morning, and anyone with information about the case is asked to call 800-542-5959, Virginia State Police said.

This story was originally published September 24, 2021 7:49 AM.